Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Update

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 142.0 days.
AKAAF opened at $75.45 on Friday. Aker ASA has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.02.
About Aker ASA
Featured Article: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.