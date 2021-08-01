Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AKTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. 268,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,475. The company has a market capitalization of $487.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.38. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,688 shares of company stock worth $103,503. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after buying an additional 400,137 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,370,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $16,974,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after buying an additional 142,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,336,000. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

