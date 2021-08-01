Akroma Price Reaches $0.0004 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Akroma has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Akroma has a total market cap of $7,598.61 and $173.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,539.70 or 0.06409727 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00126557 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

