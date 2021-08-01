Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $108,941.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total transaction of $1,283,829.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,255,054.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,562 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,654 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 14.7% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $83.22 on Friday. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

