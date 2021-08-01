Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Albemarle worth $54,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 963.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,969,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,740,000 after acquiring an additional 766,199 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

NYSE ALB opened at $206.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.22. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $211.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

