Albert D Mason Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Graco accounts for 1.4% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graco by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of Graco stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.08. 1,126,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,153. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.39. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.