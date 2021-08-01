Albert D Mason Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.19. The company had a trading volume of 17,250,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,100,928. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $528.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

