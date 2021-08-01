Albert D Mason Inc. Purchases Shares of 97,480 DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 97,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000. Albert D Mason Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of DLH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DLH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DLH by 7,383.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DLH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DLH by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in DLH by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DLH alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

DLH stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. 6,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,669. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $134.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.99.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.