Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 7,848 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 219.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 85.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 52.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 4.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE NGG traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.32. 253,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,556. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 8%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 127.32%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.