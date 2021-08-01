Albert D Mason Inc. Takes $1.30 Million Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. Albert D Mason Inc. owned 0.11% of Community Healthcare Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

NYSE CHCT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,262. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. Analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.50%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.