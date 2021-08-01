Alchemint Standards Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $152,041.01 and approximately $26.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00046720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00102911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00136043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,109.43 or 0.99804917 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.08 or 0.00832929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

