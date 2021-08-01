Alchemix (ALCX) Reaches Market Cap of $110.15 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $110.15 million and $37.90 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemix has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for about $388.30 or 0.00944556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00055608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.02 or 0.00785760 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00039548 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

