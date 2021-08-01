Alchemy Pay (ACH) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14.39 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 179.3% against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $13.21 million and $14.39 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.00 or 0.00294553 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00130571 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00142710 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008195 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003118 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,016,739,268 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

