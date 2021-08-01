Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) vs. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Head to Head Contrast

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alfa Laval AB (publ) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alfa Laval AB (publ) 9.37% 12.73% 6.02% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 2.72% 7.46% 2.66%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alfa Laval AB (publ) 0 5 4 0 2.44 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $370.00, indicating a potential upside of 786.23%. Given Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alfa Laval AB (publ) is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alfa Laval AB (publ) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alfa Laval AB (publ) $4.52 billion 3.87 $387.28 million $0.92 45.38 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.47 $110.61 million $1.18 36.44

Alfa Laval AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alfa Laval AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Alfa Laval AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Alfa Laval AB (publ) pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Alfa Laval AB (publ) has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alfa Laval AB (publ) beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves. The company also provides heat transfer products, including air cooled heat exchangers; exhaust gas economizers, and oil/gas-fired composite steam and steam boilers; burners; oil/gas-fired hot water and thermal, and waste heat recovery heaters; plate and tubular heat exchangers; and scraped surface heat exchangers. In addition, it offers separation products comprising cylindrical filter baskets and filtering elements; decanters and separators; filters and strainers; and membrane and pump control systems. Further, the company provides process solutions consisting of ballast water, brewery, bulk, edible oil, exhaust gas cleaning, filling, freshwater generation, fuel conditioning, marine exhaust gas, olive oil, protein, refrigeration, safety, starch, and thermal solutions, as well as evaporation systems. It serves the biotech and pharmaceuticals, energy, chemicals, food, dairy, beverage, home and personal care, HVAC, machinery and manufacturing, marine and transportation, mining, minerals, pigment, pulp and paper, refrigeration, semiconductor and electronics, steel, and water and waste treatment industries. The company was formerly known as AB Separator and changed its name to Alfa Laval AB (publ) in 1963. Alfa Laval AB (publ) was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies. The company provides separators, decanters, valves, homogenizers, valves, pumps, and process related components and machineries; and process solutions for dairy, food, beverage, chemical, and other industries. It also offers solutions for food processing and pharmaceutical industries, which includes marinating, processing of meat, poultry, seafood, vegan products, pasta and confectionery, baking, slicing, packaging, frozen food processing, granulators, and tablet presses. In addition, the company provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming, such as automatic milking, feeding systems, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tools; and sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating. It has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

