Algorand Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002069 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $76.19 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00032821 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00213943 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00033390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00013104 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.34 or 0.02586798 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,621,937,392 coins and its circulating supply is 3,169,513,433 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

