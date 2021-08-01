Alitas Hits 24-Hour Volume of $353,599.00 (ALT)

Alitas (CURRENCY:ALT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Alitas has a market capitalization of $53.42 million and $353,599.00 worth of Alitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alitas coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002142 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alitas has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,559.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.76 or 0.01315609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00344522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00110711 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001366 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016888 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002267 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Alitas

Alitas (CRYPTO:ALT) is a coin. Alitas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Alitas’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Altcoin is a crypto coin based on the OMNI protocol, issued on the Bitcoin blockchain as a coloured coin. “

Buying and Selling Alitas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alitas directly using U.S. dollars.

