ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Short Interest Update

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 148,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ALJ Regional stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.78. ALJ Regional has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $114.59 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ALJ Regional by 16.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 66,351 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in ALJ Regional during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ALJ Regional by 265.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 114,374 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ALJ Regional during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.