Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.38.

ALLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total transaction of $1,955,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,711 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,813 over the last ninety days. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth $62,837,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth about $39,718,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth about $13,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth about $12,774,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 314.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81,585 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.56. 292,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,967. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.54. Allakos has a 52-week low of $73.75 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

