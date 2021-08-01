Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,517 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,080,000 after purchasing an additional 424,778 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,305,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,678,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,870,000 after purchasing an additional 83,925 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 672,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 105,105 shares during the period. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALLO shares. Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,969 shares of company stock valued at $507,473. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

