AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Tops $0.0315

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $288,066.80 and approximately $28.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00055144 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000762 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

