ALLY (ALY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $327,945.00

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. One ALLY coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ALLY has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $12.50 million and approximately $327,945.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ALLY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00055541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.78 or 0.00783182 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00039655 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALLY is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.