Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading Up 23.7% Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $248.61 million and $69.25 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001718 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00045513 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002451 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002396 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,004,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

