Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Market Capitalization Tops $19.36 Million

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. Alpha Impact has a total market capitalization of $19.36 million and $9,137.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can now be purchased for $0.0597 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00046632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00103483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00136154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,440.56 or 1.00259974 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.63 or 0.00839528 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Impact should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

