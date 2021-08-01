Alphacat Hits One Day Volume of $63,316.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Alphacat has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $63,316.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alphacat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00046967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00103444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00138135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,500.02 or 1.00074275 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.47 or 0.00825842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.