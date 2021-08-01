Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €49.11 ($57.78).

Several research firms have weighed in on ALO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €34.96 ($41.13) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €41.76. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

