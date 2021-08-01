Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $48.04 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

