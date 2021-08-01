Aluna.Social Trading 21% Higher This Week (ALN)

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Aluna.Social coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. Aluna.Social has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aluna.Social has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00054656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.49 or 0.00789468 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00087100 BTC.

Aluna.Social is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,793,112 coins and its circulating supply is 19,107,202 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

