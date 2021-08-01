Alvarion Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) Short Interest Update

Alvarion Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the June 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ALVRQ stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. Alvarion has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

Get Alvarion alerts:

Alvarion Company Profile

Alvarion Ltd. engages in the provision of autonomous wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) networks. Its products and services include Advidity WBSac, Bolster WBSn, Arena Controller, solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, and solutions for enterprise connectivity. The company was founded on September 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Alvarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.