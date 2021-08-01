Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.4% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $98,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 195.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,544,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,327.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,459.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 31.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

