Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,796.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $626,995.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,060,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $98.49 on Friday. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $137.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

