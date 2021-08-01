Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,717,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,796 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ambev were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 86.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,136,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 526,141 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 6.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,689,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 508,239 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 6.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABEV opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.50.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

