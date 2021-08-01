Ambrosus Price Reaches $0.0331 on Exchanges (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $411,795.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 766,068,648 coins and its circulating supply is 217,047,120 coins. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

