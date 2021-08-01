Ambrosus Trading Up 5.1% This Week (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $462,749.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 766,208,695 coins and its circulating supply is 216,276,761 coins. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

