Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.11% of Amdocs worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Amdocs by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $77.11 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.