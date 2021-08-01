American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 46,450 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXL. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4,858.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.1% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,027,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 30,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXL opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.54. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.71.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

