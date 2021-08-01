American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:AXP opened at $170.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. FIL Ltd raised its position in American Express by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after purchasing an additional 195,122 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in American Express by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

