American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in American Well were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at $1,764,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $38,327,000. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $154,732.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 708,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,420,044.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,561 shares of company stock worth $2,592,365. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMWL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $11.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.52. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

