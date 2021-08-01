American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in American Well were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMWL. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,596,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,480,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 122,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 75,749 shares during the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 708,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,420,044.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,365 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $11.65 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

