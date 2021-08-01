Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 18,003 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.62% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $11,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.94. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

