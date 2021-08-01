Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 20,732 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.57% of B&G Foods worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

BGS opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.49. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

