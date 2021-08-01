Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,596 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of AMX opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

América Móvil Company Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.