Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 147.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,130 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.30% of Red Rock Resorts worth $11,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $102,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 42.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

