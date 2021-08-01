Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.31% of Spire worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spire by 30.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Spire by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Spire in the first quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spire in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

NYSE:SR opened at $70.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.