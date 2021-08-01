Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 26,945 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,945 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.51% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $11,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,315,000 after buying an additional 666,334 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $82.21 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $83.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.76.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

