Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 34,590 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,590 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.41% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $11,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,460,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,630,000 after purchasing an additional 402,685 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $215,708,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,768,000 after purchasing an additional 141,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,898,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,333,000 after purchasing an additional 82,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.81.

Shares of EPRT opened at $29.80 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 8.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 227.27%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.