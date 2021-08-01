Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 4,644 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.45% of Innospec worth $11,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $408,905,000 after purchasing an additional 137,831 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Innospec by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 914,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,952,000 after acquiring an additional 24,937 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Innospec by 25.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,432,000 after acquiring an additional 155,827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,728,000 after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 395,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 119.53 and a beta of 1.32. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.20 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $812,379.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,910,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $203,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,424.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IOSP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.