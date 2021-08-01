Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,751 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.56% of Carpenter Technology worth $11,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 44,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after purchasing an additional 43,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.21. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

