Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $11,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.61.

