Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,561 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.28% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,450,000 after purchasing an additional 248,634 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,926 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,650,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,701,000 after acquiring an additional 623,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $44,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.18.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.