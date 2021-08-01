Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115,139 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.59% of Olympic Steel worth $11,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 67.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $30.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.30. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.67. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $463.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

